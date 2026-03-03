Your Samsung phone can now replace your house key

Samsung has launched a new feature called Digital Home Key, which lets you unlock your home with just a tap on your phone or by simply approaching the door. The innovative capability is integrated into the Samsung Wallet and is powered by Aliro smart home standard. The move comes as part of Samsung's ongoing efforts to expand its smart home ecosystem.

Feature evolution Digital Home Key's delay explained Samsung first teased the Digital Home Key in 2024, promising its rollout in 2025. However, the plan was delayed due to the late arrival of CSA's Aliro standard, which enables unlocking smart locks with any phone. The new standard uses near-field communication (NFC) for tap-to-unlock tech and ultra-wideband (UWB), allowing users to unlock their doors as they approach without taking out their phones.

User experience How to add Digital Home Key to Samsung Wallet To add a Digital Home Key to your wallet, you have to set up a compatible smart lock through SmartThings. Once everything is set up, users can choose between UWB or NFC based on what their smart lock supports. While NFC requires tapping the phone on the lock, UWB only requires proximity for unlocking.

Security protocols Samsung Knox and other security measures Samsung has also ensured strong security measures for its Digital Home Key feature. The company uses its own security protocols along with Samsung Knox to keep users secure. The home key is stored securely on the device, and biometric or PIN security options are available in the Wallet app to ensure users always have control over their home keys.

