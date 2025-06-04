Your inactive Samsung account will be deleted on July 31
What's the story
Samsung has announced a new policy that will see the deletion of inactive accounts starting July 31.
The South Korean tech giant considers any account that hasn't been logged into for two years as "inactive."
Once deleted, access to the account will be restricted and all data linked with it will be permanently erased.
Impact
Who are affected?
The policy change affects all Samsung account holders, including those who may have created a secondary account for specific services.
The company has started notifying users about the upcoming changes via email.
However, if the email associated with an inactive account is also dormant, this notification might not reach them in time.
Significance
Importance of Samsung account
Samsung accounts are crucial for accessing proprietary apps on Galaxy devices. The Galaxy Store and Samsung apps, including Health and Galaxy Wearables, require a Samsung account to log in. While this can be linked with a Google Account, it is often a separate login process.
Exceptions
These accounts are exempted
The new policy does not apply to registered family accounts, those with a history of accumulating/using reward points, or accounts used for purchasing products on Samsung's website.
These will be considered active despite inactivity.
For everyone else, avoiding deletion is simple: just have "at least one" usage or activity detected for the account every two years.
This could be the account creation itself, logging into the Samsung account, or using a connected service while signed in.