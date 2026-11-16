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Home / News / Technology News / Samsung, Xiaomi smartphones become up to 19% costlier in India
Samsung, Xiaomi smartphones become up to 19% costlier in India
The revised rates are effective from today

Samsung, Xiaomi smartphones become up to 19% costlier in India

By Dwaipayan Roy
Nov 16, 2026
01:13 pm
What's the story

Samsung and Xiaomi have increased the prices of 41 smartphone models by as much as 18.75%. The hike comes just after Diwali and is likely to affect consumer demand further. The revised rates, effective from today, cover 22 models from Samsung's Galaxy A and F series and 19 from Xiaomi's Redmi range. The price increase ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹4,000 depending on the phone/storage variant.

Market trend

Other brands likely to follow suit

Other smartphone makers such as OPPO, Vivo, and Realme are also likely to hike their prices.

The move comes as the industry continues to deal with rising memory and component costs.

This widespread price revision is likely to further affect affordability, especially in the entry-level and mid-range segments of the market.

Price details

Price hike details

Samsung's price hike ranges from 3.13% to 9.52%, while Xiaomi's is between 4.26% and a whopping 18.75%.

The Galaxy A07 5G model has become costlier by ₹2,000 for both its variants. Other models like the Galaxy F17 5G and A17 5G have also seen similar hikes.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB+128GB) model has witnessed a massive price jump of ₹3,000 or 18.75%.

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Consumer response

Smartphone sales during Diwali down 18-20% YoY

The price hikes come after a lackluster festive season for smartphone retailers.

Despite heavy footfalls during the four-day Diwali period, sales volumes were down 18-20% year-on-year.

In the seven days leading up to Dhanteras and Diwali, volumes fell nearly 40% as consumers held off purchases for festive deals.

The ₹30,000-₹60,000 segment saw maximum traction while premium products also did well.

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Retail challenges

Retailers demand better price parity from manufacturers

Retailers have raised alarms over online-offline price differences, especially in Samsung's case, and the transfer of discounted e-commerce inventory to offline stores via aggregators.

The industry is demanding better price parity, longer EMI tenures, and more flexible sales targets from smartphone brands.

All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) Chairman Kailash Lakhyani has urged manufacturers to ensure pricing parity and provide longer-tenure financing support to protect traditional retail partners.

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