Samsung, Xiaomi smartphones become up to 19% costlier in India
What's the story
Samsung and Xiaomi have increased the prices of 41 smartphone models by as much as 18.75%. The hike comes just after Diwali and is likely to affect consumer demand further. The revised rates, effective from today, cover 22 models from Samsung's Galaxy A and F series and 19 from Xiaomi's Redmi range. The price increase ranges between ₹1,000 and ₹4,000 depending on the phone/storage variant.
Market trend
Other brands likely to follow suit
Other smartphone makers such as OPPO, Vivo, and Realme are also likely to hike their prices.
The move comes as the industry continues to deal with rising memory and component costs.
This widespread price revision is likely to further affect affordability, especially in the entry-level and mid-range segments of the market.
Price details
Price hike details
Samsung's price hike ranges from 3.13% to 9.52%, while Xiaomi's is between 4.26% and a whopping 18.75%.
The Galaxy A07 5G model has become costlier by ₹2,000 for both its variants. Other models like the Galaxy F17 5G and A17 5G have also seen similar hikes.
Meanwhile, Xiaomi's Redmi A7 Pro 5G (4GB+128GB) model has witnessed a massive price jump of ₹3,000 or 18.75%.
Consumer response
Smartphone sales during Diwali down 18-20% YoY
The price hikes come after a lackluster festive season for smartphone retailers.
Despite heavy footfalls during the four-day Diwali period, sales volumes were down 18-20% year-on-year.
In the seven days leading up to Dhanteras and Diwali, volumes fell nearly 40% as consumers held off purchases for festive deals.
The ₹30,000-₹60,000 segment saw maximum traction while premium products also did well.
Retail challenges
Retailers demand better price parity from manufacturers
Retailers have raised alarms over online-offline price differences, especially in Samsung's case, and the transfer of discounted e-commerce inventory to offline stores via aggregators.
The industry is demanding better price parity, longer EMI tenures, and more flexible sales targets from smartphone brands.
All India Mobile Retailers Association (AIMRA) Chairman Kailash Lakhyani has urged manufacturers to ensure pricing parity and provide longer-tenure financing support to protect traditional retail partners.