Samsung's 2026 audio lineup: Soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers go next-level Technology Dec 28, 2025

Samsung just dropped its 2026 audio lineup, set to debut at CES in Las Vegas this January.

The new soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers are all about immersive sound and syncing smoothly with Samsung TVs and smart home devices.

Hun Lee, EVP at Samsung, says, "We're continuing that legacy with next-generation sound devices designed to deliver a rich, expressive performance for any space and moment."