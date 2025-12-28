Samsung's 2026 audio lineup: Soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers go next-level
Samsung just dropped its 2026 audio lineup, set to debut at CES in Las Vegas this January.
The new soundbars and Wi-Fi speakers are all about immersive sound and syncing smoothly with Samsung TVs and smart home devices.
Hun Lee, EVP at Samsung, says, "We're continuing that legacy with next-generation sound devices designed to deliver a rich, expressive performance for any space and moment."
What's new:
The HW-Q990H soundbar stands out with features like Sound Elevation for clearer voices and Auto Volume to keep things level—plus a powerful 11.1.4-channel setup with rear speakers and a compact subwoofer.
There's also the HW-QS90H All-in-One Soundbar for those who want big sound in a smaller package, plus the Music Studio 5 and 7 Wi-Fi speakers that support high-res audio, Wi-Fi streaming, and Bluetooth.
Smarter integration:
Samsung's updated Q-Symphony lets you connect up to five sound devices to one TV, all customizable through the SmartThings app—making it easier than ever to create your own home theater vibe.