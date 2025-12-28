NASA wants a permanent Moon base by 2030
NASA just announced plans for something big: a permanent home on the Moon.
Administrator Jared Isaacman put it simply—"We are going to build a Moon base"—as part of America's push to lead in space exploration.
This project aims to keep astronauts working, living, and exploring on the lunar surface well into the next decade.
Why does this matter?
The new base will be set up near the Moon's south pole, where water-ice can help support future habitats and science experiments.
They're planning to use nuclear power so things can run nonstop—even during long lunar nights.
With an executive order aiming for a first version by 2028 and real permanence by 2030, this move signals NASA shifting from quick visits to building a lasting presence—opening doors for new tech, science, and maybe even jobs in space down the line.