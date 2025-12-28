NASA wants a permanent Moon base by 2030

Why does this matter?

The new base will be set up near the Moon's south pole, where water-ice can help support future habitats and science experiments.

They're planning to use nuclear power so things can run nonstop—even during long lunar nights.

With an executive order aiming for a first version by 2028 and real permanence by 2030, this move signals NASA shifting from quick visits to building a lasting presence—opening doors for new tech, science, and maybe even jobs in space down the line.