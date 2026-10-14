Samsung's Galaxy AI adds Hungarian and Malay while Nudge expands
Technology
Samsung is rolling out Hungarian and Malay for its Galaxy AI, so now features like Call Assist, Note Assist, Interpreter, and Transcript Assist will be available in 24 different languages in the coming weeks.
The Nudge feature is also getting a boost, adding eight more languages (including Dutch, Filipino, Gujarati, Romanian, Swedish, and Turkish), making it easier for more people to connect.
Samsung's Bixby adds Thai Polish Vietnamese
Bixby isn't left out either: it just added Thai, Polish, and Vietnamese to its lineup.
With these updates across both Galaxy AI and Bixby, Samsung's making sure users around the world have more ways to communicate in their own language.