Samsung's Galaxy S26 comes with dual NFC antennas Technology Mar 04, 2026

Samsung just dropped the Galaxy S26 lineup, and this time there's a cool twist: all models come with not one, but two NFC antennas.

With an extra antenna up top working alongside the usual one on the back, paying with your phone should be faster and less glitchy—no more awkward fumbling at checkout.

Sharing stuff between S26 phones is smoother now too.