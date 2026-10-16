Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra named to TIME Best Inventions 2026
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra just scored a spot on TIME's Best Inventions of 2026.
It stands out for its built-in Privacy Display (a first for phones) and Super Steady video, and features Galaxy AI.
This marks the fourth time a Galaxy device has made the cut, showing Samsung's knack for blending useful tech with everyday life.
TIME lists bespoke fridge, Odyssey G8
Samsung didn't stop there: its Bespoke AI Family Hub Refrigerator and Odyssey G8 Gaming Monitor also made this year's list.
The fridge uses AI Vision to help you manage food and Voice ID.
Meanwhile, the Odyssey G8 is making waves as the first 6K gaming monitor, promising next-level visuals for gamers.