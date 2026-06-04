Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 reportedly uses Snapdragon and Exynos Technology Jun 04, 2026

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 is mixing things up by bringing back both Snapdragon and Exynos processors, instead of sticking with just Exynos like last year.

A recent leak says some regions will get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while others will see the Exynos 2600.

This switch seems to be about keeping costs down, since Qualcomm offered a better deal.