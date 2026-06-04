Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 reportedly uses Snapdragon and Exynos
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 8 is mixing things up by bringing back both Snapdragon and Exynos processors, instead of sticking with just Exynos like last year.
A recent leak says some regions will get the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, while others will see the Exynos 2600.
This switch seems to be about keeping costs down, since Qualcomm offered a better deal.
Z Flip 8 expected late July
The processor split follows Samsung's usual playbook: Snapdragon for the US Exynos for Europe and other spots.
The Z Flip 8 is expected to drop in late July 2026 alongside the Fold 8 series and Watch 9.
Upgrades are pretty minor.