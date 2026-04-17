Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold with 10-inch screen completely sold out
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Z TriFold, its first triple-fold phone with a roomy 10-inch screen, has officially sold out everywhere.
Launched as a limited-run product a few months after release, even the last April 10 restock disappeared fast.
Now, if you check Samsung's site, you'll see it's completely sold out and it's nudging fans toward the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or S26 Ultra instead.
Samsung has not confirmed trifold comeback
No word yet on whether the TriFold will make a comeback, but rumor has it Samsung is already working on what comes next.
For now, it's focusing on its current foldable and premium phones.
If you're hoping for more wild designs like the TriFold, keep an eye on its updates. Something new might be around the corner.