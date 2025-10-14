Samsung's new AI beats bigger models at reasoning

Samsung SAIL Montreal just dropped the Tiny Recursive Model (TRM), an AI with only seven million parameters that's beating much bigger models at reasoning. Instead of relying on size, TRM uses a clever looping approach—basically, it keeps rethinking its answers up to 16 times per question to get things right.

TRM is compact and efficient Unlike massive AIs that need serious hardware, TRM is built to be compact and efficient.

Its secret sauce is a simple recursive process, letting it run smoothly even on regular computers—no supercomputers required.

Outperformed larger models on some benchmarks On the ARC-AGI benchmark, TRM actually outperformed Gemini 2.5 Pro (which has thousands of times more parameters) and even topped Gemini 2.5 Pro and DeepSeek R1 when it came to tricky reasoning tasks.