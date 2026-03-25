Samsung's new Exynos 1680 SoC is on par with Snapdragon

The chipset promises faster performance and sharper visuals

The Exynos 1680 packs smarter AI with a Neural Processing Unit pushing up to 19.6 TOPS, supports massive 200MP cameras, and handles super-smooth full HD+ displays at up to 144Hz, great news for gamers and content creators.

You'll also get better graphics (up to a 16% boost in GPU performance), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and strong all-around connectivity with fast download speeds on both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

In short: faster performance, sharper visuals, and smoother streaming are coming your way.