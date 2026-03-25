Samsung's new Exynos 1680 SoC is on par with Snapdragon
Samsung just dropped its latest Exynos 1680 chipset, which is expected to power the upcoming Galaxy A57 5G.
Built on a speedy 4-nanometer process, this octa-core processor brings a fresh Xclipse 550 GPU (thanks to AMD's RDNA 3 tech)
and is already rolling off production lines, so expect to see it in new Samsung phones soon.
The chipset promises faster performance and sharper visuals
The Exynos 1680 packs smarter AI with a Neural Processing Unit pushing up to 19.6 TOPS, supports massive 200MP cameras, and handles super-smooth full HD+ displays at up to 144Hz, great news for gamers and content creators.
You'll also get better graphics (up to a 16% boost in GPU performance), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, and strong all-around connectivity with fast download speeds on both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.
In short: faster performance, sharper visuals, and smoother streaming are coming your way.