Samsung's One UI 9 'Tap to Share' arriving this summer
Technology
Samsung plans to launch One UI 9 later this summer, and the big highlight is "Tap to Share," a quick way to send files or contact info between supported phones.
You can share straight from certain apps or even your home screen, with the tap spot changing depending on your phone model.
It's a move that lines up with what Google's working on for cross-device sharing.
One UI 9 developing Bixby widgets
One UI 9 also appears to be developing new Bixby widgets, making it easier to chat with Samsung's AI assistant by typing or talking.
The update is expected to first appear on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8, showing Samsung's push to make its software smarter and more interactive, even as competition heats up in the hardware game.