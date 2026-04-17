Samsung's One UI 9 'Tap to Share' arriving this summer Technology Apr 17, 2026

Samsung plans to launch One UI 9 later this summer, and the big highlight is "Tap to Share," a quick way to send files or contact info between supported phones.

You can share straight from certain apps or even your home screen, with the tap spot changing depending on your phone model.

It's a move that lines up with what Google's working on for cross-device sharing.