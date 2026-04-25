Samsung's Project Haean XR glasses may arrive in 2026

Project Haean rumored with transition lenses

Project Haean is rumored to pack transition lenses, an in-lens display, multiple cameras, and lightweight comfort at just 50gm.

You'll likely get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (but no mobile data), plus cool features like Galaxy AI-powered HUD information, gesture controls, and facial recognition.

With multiple variants hinted in the code, this could be a big leap for Samsung's wearable tech lineup.