Samsung's Project Haean XR glasses may arrive in 2026
Technology
Samsung's much-talked-about XR glasses, Project Haean, might finally be on the horizon.
Spotted in the One UI 9 code with the model number SM-O500, these smart glasses could launch sooner than expected, though recent updates hint at a 2026 release instead of 2025.
Project Haean rumored with transition lenses
Project Haean is rumored to pack transition lenses, an in-lens display, multiple cameras, and lightweight comfort at just 50gm.
You'll likely get Wi-Fi and Bluetooth (but no mobile data), plus cool features like Galaxy AI-powered HUD information, gesture controls, and facial recognition.
With multiple variants hinted in the code, this could be a big leap for Samsung's wearable tech lineup.