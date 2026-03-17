Samsung's SmartThings Family Care service is now available in India
Samsung just rolled out its SmartThings Family Care service in India, letting you use the SmartThings app and Samsung's AI-powered refrigerators and washing machines to keep tabs on your family.
The service sends alerts about daily routines, medication reminders, and appointment notifications, plus lets you share device access so everyone can check in on loved ones.
It's available via the SmartThings app (including on Galaxy phones) and works worldwide.
How it works
With SmartThings Family Care, supported SmartThings-connected Bespoke AI appliances (such as compatible Samsung refrigerators and washing machines) can act as monitoring devices, detecting unusual activity and sending notifications when usage patterns change.
This is especially handy for families who want to support elderly relatives from afar or just make sure everyone's okay without being intrusive.
It fits right into India's tradition of staying connected across generations, but is designed to simplify household management.