Samsung's SmartThings Family Care service is now available in India Technology Mar 17, 2026

Samsung just rolled out its SmartThings Family Care service in India, letting you use the SmartThings app and Samsung's AI-powered refrigerators and washing machines to keep tabs on your family.

The service sends alerts about daily routines, medication reminders, and appointment notifications, plus lets you share device access so everyone can check in on loved ones.

It's available via the SmartThings app (including on Galaxy phones) and works worldwide.