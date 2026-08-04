San Francisco billboard brands Tucker Bryant's ChatTJB 'average individual' AI
A San Francisco billboard claims ChatTJB is "powered by AI," but the twist is that AI stands for "average individual."
Instead of algorithms, it's Tucker Bryant, an artist and former Googler, personally answering your questions.
The ChatTJB website's About page calls it "artisanal intelligence, handcrafted by a single human being," think slow, sometimes cryptic replies, all depending on when he's awake and motivated.
ChatTJB public art critiques blind trust
Bryant created ChatTJB as a playful critique of how people blindly trust chatbots.
The site makes it clear this is public art, not actual artificial intelligence or an investment.
If you ask something serious (like taxes), you might get a haiku about crows instead of a straight answer.
Bryant hopes this makes people pause and think before relying on AI for everything.
There is a Pro subscription if you want to help Bryant pay off the billboard.