San Francisco founder Emir Atli sparks backlash with threatening subject
Technology
A tech founder in San Francisco, Emir Atli, set off a heated discussion online after sharing a cold sales email with the subject line "Your family is going to die."
The message was actually an aggressive pitch for an AI tool aimed at business operations.
Atli's post quickly went viral, with many calling out the marketing tactic as a way over the line.
Calls for more respectful marketing
The email opened with its shocking subject and asked them to hop on a quick call about streamlining operations for B2B SaaS businesses.
But the post drew backlash online; social media users called it "digital harassment" and said threatening language isn't how you win customers.
The whole incident has sparked fresh calls for marketers to be more thoughtful and respectful in their outreach.