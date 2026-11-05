San Francisco startup Subvocal unveils glasses transcribing silently mouthed words
A San Francisco startup, Subvocal, just dropped AI-powered glasses that turn silently mouthed words into text (no actual talking needed).
Using sensors to read your facial muscle movements, these glasses can pick up what you're saying (silently!) at up to 200 words per minute.
It's a pretty cool way to chat in workplaces, libraries, other public spaces, or on the go.
Pre-orders $499 with $200 early-bird discount
The glasses are up for pre-order at $499 (with a $200 early-bird discount), and deliveries start in March 2027.
Originally built as a Stanford hackathon project, they're aimed at people who need silent communication (think programmers or journalists), but could be handy for anyone who uses AI tools a lot or just wants more discreet ways to talk.
The founders have already raised $1.3 million to help bring this idea to life.