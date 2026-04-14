San Francisco woman sues OpenAI over ex's ChatGPT harassment
Technology
A woman from San Francisco is suing OpenAI, saying her ex-boyfriend used ChatGPT in ways that made his harassment and stalking worse after their 2024 breakup.
She claims the AI chatbot fueled his delusions and played a role in escalating the situation.
Ex used ChatGPT, created false reports
According to the lawsuit, her ex used ChatGPT to obsessively analyze their breakup and even started believing he'd discovered a cure for sleep apnea with its help.
He reportedly created false reports about her and shared them with people she knew.
Although OpenAI suspended his accounts, Doe says not all her safety concerns have been addressed, raising bigger questions about how AI tools can be misused and what companies should do about it.