San Francisco woman sues OpenAI over ex's ChatGPT harassment

Ex used ChatGPT, created false reports

According to the lawsuit, her ex used ChatGPT to obsessively analyze their breakup and even started believing he'd discovered a cure for sleep apnea with its help.

He reportedly created false reports about her and shared them with people she knew.

Although OpenAI suspended his accounts, Doe says not all her safety concerns have been addressed, raising bigger questions about how AI tools can be misused and what companies should do about it.