SandboxAQ partners with Anthropic to add research chat to Claude

Large quantitative models predict molecular behavior

SandboxAQ spun out of Alphabet five years ago and is chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, with over $950 million raised so far.

Their Large Quantitative Models (LQMs) use physics-based simulations to predict how molecules behave, which helps in fields like biopharma, energy, and advanced materials.

Thanks to the Claude integration, scientists can now solve tough research challenges more quickly using plain language, making high-tech science a bit more accessible for everyone.