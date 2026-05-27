Sanofi India launches AccelRare AI tool to detect rare diseases
Technology
Sanofi India just rolled out AccelRare, an AI-powered tool designed to help doctors quickly flag rare diseases that often get mistaken for common childhood illnesses.
With AccelRare, health care professionals can check symptoms, medical history, and test results, all in about 10 minutes, to catch possible rare conditions early.
Covers 310 diseases with 88% accuracy
Milan Choksey from Sanofi highlighted how catching these diseases early can prevent lasting harm from misdiagnosis.
The tool is set to reach pediatricians and general practitioners and covers 310 rare diseases with 88% accuracy.
It's free, keeps patient information anonymous, and aims to help doctors who might not know much about the hundreds of rare diseases found in India.