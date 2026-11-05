Sarva Suvidhaen uses AI and IoT to modernize Indian Railways
Technology
Sarva Suvidhaen, started by Atul Anand and Srishti in Bihar, is making Indian Railways smarter with AI and IoT.
One of their tools, WagonEye, uses computer vision to spot wagon defects fast, while RailOps helps track fieldwork more efficiently.
These tools are intended to support better decision-making.
Sarva Suvidhaen records about 1.16cr turnover
The team began by bootstrapping but soon got support: ₹10 lakh from Startup Bihar plus ₹1 crore in Google Cloud credits.
Their turnover reached approximately ₹1.16 crore in FY 2025-26.
Now they're planning to take their tech beyond railways into logistics, healthcare, and smart cities, basically aiming to help upgrade India's infrastructure wherever it's needed.