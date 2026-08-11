Sarvam AI, AI4Bharat launch Indic diarbench covering 22 Indian languages

The dataset brings together 485 unique speakers in the meeting portion from cities and villages, with recordings from meetings plus "in-the-wild" audio in the top 10 Indian languages, where around 750 unique speakers are included.

It even mixes in background noise and different room settings to keep things realistic.

Everything's carefully labeled so researchers can test how well speech models recognize who's talking (and what they're saying) even when English gets mixed in.

All resources are open for anyone curious or building the next big thing in voice tech.