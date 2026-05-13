Sarvam AI and Pixxel to launch India's Pathfinder AI satellite
Technology
Sarvam AI and Pixxel are joining forces to launch Pathfinder, the country's first satellite with built-in artificial intelligence.
Instead of just sending raw data back, Pathfinder will process information right in space and deliver ready-to-use insights to Earth, making things faster for disaster response, farming, and tracking environmental changes.
Hyperspectral imaging and 22 Indian languages
Pathfinder uses hyperspectral imaging to spot problems like crop stress or pollution before they get serious, even in light bands humans cannot see.
Plus, Sarvam AI is making sure it works in 22 Indian languages as part of its push for technology self-reliance.
If it works out, this could change how satellites help us tackle big challenges here on Earth.