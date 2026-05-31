Sarvam AI cuts Sarvam Vision price by 67% to 0.50/page
Sarvam AI, an Indian startup, just cut the price of its document intelligence tool, Sarvam Vision, by 67%.
Now it costs only 0.50 per page (down from 1.50), making it much more affordable for anyone looking to turn paper records into searchable digital files.
Since launching in February, the platform has already helped digitize over 35 million pages.
Sarvam upgrades cut costs boost accuracy
This big price drop is thanks to smarter tech upgrades: Sarvam improved its software and cloud setup to keep things fast and cost-effective.
The platform supports 22 Indian languages and handles all sorts of documents with impressive accuracy (93.28% on OmniDocBench v1.5 and 84.3% on olmOCR-Bench).
With these changes, Sarvam hopes more people in fields like finance, healthcare, and education will use AI for their paperwork.