Sarvam AI cuts Sarvam Vision price by 67% to 0.50/page

Sarvam upgrades cut costs boost accuracy

This big price drop is thanks to smarter tech upgrades: Sarvam improved its software and cloud setup to keep things fast and cost-effective.

The platform supports 22 Indian languages and handles all sorts of documents with impressive accuracy (93.28% on OmniDocBench v1.5 and 84.3% on olmOCR-Bench).

With these changes, Sarvam hopes more people in fields like finance, healthcare, and education will use AI for their paperwork.