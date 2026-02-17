Sarvam AI's Kaze smart glasses can listen, respond, and snap visuals
Technology
Indian startup Sarvam AI just unveiled its first AI-powered hardware—the Kaze smart glasses—at the India AI Impact Summit.
Designed to bring intelligence from your phone to your face, these glasses can listen, understand, respond, and even snap visuals.
Prime Minister Modi was the first to test them out.
Launching in May 2026
Launching in May 2026, Kaze comes with visible cameras (think Meta RayBans) and lets users create their own experiences through the Sarvam platform.
A quick teaser from Sarvam's chief Pratyush Kumar hints at some cool customization options.
Kaze joins other smart eyewear such as Meta RayBans
Kaze joins other smart eyewear such as Meta RayBans.
So if you're eyeing smart eyewear that blends tech with style—and want something made in India—Kaze is worth watching ahead of its May 2026 launch.