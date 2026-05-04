Sarvam and Pixxel to launch India's 1st space-based data center
Technology
Indian AI company Sarvam and Pixxel are joining forces to launch the country's first space-based data center.
Their plan? Send up satellites that can actually run and train AI models in orbit, so high-resolution images of Earth get analyzed instantly: no waiting around for slow ground processing.
Satellite with GPUs launching late 2026
This means super-fast updates for things like wildfire alerts, crop disease spotting, and pipeline leak detection.
The tech will ride on a 200kg-class satellite packed with GPUs, just like top-end gaming rigs back on Earth.
The first satellite is expected to launch by late 2026, with Sarvam aiming for a fully Indian system that doesn't need foreign cloud or ground infrastructure.