Sarvam hires former Google Cloud India head as president
What's the story
Leading Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up, Sarvam AI, has announced the appointment of Sashikumar Sreedharan as its President and Chief Business Officer (CBO). Sreedharan, who was formerly the Managing Director at Google Cloud India, will also be joining Sarvam's board of directors. He will spearhead the company's business efforts across enterprises and government sectors while strengthening partnerships with digital-native companies and developers.
Role expansion
Sreedharan brings over 30 years of experience
Sreedharan brings over 30 years of experience in the tech industry to Sarvam. He has also served as the Managing Director for Microsoft's enterprise business in India for over five years.
At Sarvam, he will also oversee Marketing, Finance, Forward Deployed Engineering, Service Delivery, and Commercial Operations functions.
The appointment comes as part of Sarvam's strategy to expand its customer base and operations.
Growth strategy
Over 100 enterprises and government institutions using Sarvam's offering
Sarvam has said that over 100 enterprises and government institutions are already using its full-stack AI offering.
The company plans to advance its research, develop globally-loved products, and scale operations.
It also reiterated its commitment to enterprise-owned AI where data, models, and AI agents remain within an organization's control.
AI perspective
India should be a maker of the intelligence: Sreedharan
Sreedharan expressed his commitment to Sarvam's vision, saying, "India should be a maker of the intelligence the world runs on. For me, joining Sarvam is a commitment to that opportunity."
He added that he was looking forward to working with the team and customers to build products that become integral to how industries and governments operate.