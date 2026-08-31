Sarvam launches 'Champions' program for developers: How to apply
What's the story
Indian artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Sarvam AI has launched the Sarvam Champions Program. The initiative is aimed at empowering creators and developer community leaders who actively build with the company's AI models. The program offers early access to upcoming AI models, direct interaction with Sarvam's engineering team, and funding support for local AI events.
Program structure
Two tracks in the Champions program
The Sarvam Champions Program has two tracks, Creators and City Leads.
The Creator track targets developers and technical creators who build applications using Sarvam's AI models.
They are expected to publish tutorials, technical guides, cookbooks, live coding sessions, and build-along content.
Meanwhile, the City Lead track is for community organizers running local developer groups who will host at least one Sarvam event every month.
Benefits
Benefits for Sarvam Champions
Champions of the Sarvam program will get early access to upcoming AI models and products.
They will also have a direct line of communication with Sarvam's founders, researchers, product, and engineering teams.
This will enable them to provide feedback and shape future product development.
Additionally, Champions will be part of a private community where they can collaborate with other developers, creators, and organizers across India.
Joining requirements
How to apply for the program?
Anyone who has built something meaningful using Sarvam's platform or runs a credible local developer community can apply for the program.
The selection process includes four stages: applying or being nominated, showcasing previous work, an interview with the Sarvam team, and, if selected, joining the program by signing the Champion agreement.
Sarvam will evaluate applicants based on proof of work, community presence, and their willingness to contribute regularly while following the program's code of conduct.
Event support
Program is free to join
The Sarvam Champions Program is free to join. For City Leads, Sarvam will cover the on-ground cost of every approved event.
Food and catering costs will be settled directly by the company, while organizers can claim reimbursements for pre-approved expenses such as photography, standees, and other event-related costs.
Applications for the program are now open globally for creators and community leaders running local developer ecosystems in their respective cities.