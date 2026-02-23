Sarvam launches Indus, a chat app powered by its AI model Technology Feb 23, 2026

Sarvam AI just launched Indus—a new chat app powered by its massive 105-billion-parameter model.

The beta went live in February 2026, and is available on iOS, Android, and the web.

For now, the service appears to be limited to India (there's a waitlist due to limited resources), and you can sign up with your phone number or your Google, Microsoft, or Apple account.