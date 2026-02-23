Sarvam launches Indus, a chat app powered by its AI model
Sarvam AI just launched Indus—a new chat app powered by its massive 105-billion-parameter model.
The beta went live in February 2026, and is available on iOS, Android, and the web.
For now, the service appears to be limited to India (there's a waitlist due to limited resources), and you can sign up with your phone number or your Google, Microsoft, or Apple account.
Indus can converse in every Indian language
Indus understands both typed and spoken questions in every Indian language—you can even switch languages mid-chat.
It replies with text or audio, does web searches, analyzes images and PDFs you upload, is said to help draft or edit documents, and may introduce AI agents capable of automating tasks.
One catch: you can't delete individual chats without deleting your whole account.
Sarvam has raised $41 million so far
Founded (year not specified in this source) with $41 million from investors like Lightspeed and Khosla Ventures, Sarvam is positioning Indus as an Indian-first alternative to global AI tools like ChatGPT (which already has over 100 million weekly users here).
Indus puts a spotlight on keeping data local and building tech for India's needs.