Sarvam's upgraded 105B AI model is here: What has changed?
What's the story
Bengaluru-based artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Sarvam has launched an upgraded version of its 105 billion parameter AI model. The new model, named Sarvam-105B-1711, belongs to the Flash-Lite category and is specifically designed to enhance performance in instruction following, tool-calling, and Indian languages. The announcement comes amid discussions and criticism surrounding the company's Token Factory initiative.
Performance boost
The model outperforms its predecessor in several benchmarks
The company claims the new model outperforms its predecessor in instruction following, tool-calling, and Indian language tasks. The firm shared benchmark results showing improvements across three areas: IFBench for instruction following, Tau2 for tool-calling, and its Indic Suite for Indian language performance.
Cost efficiency
Sarvam has reduced blended inference cost
Sarvam has optimized the model's inference process using NVFP4 quantization and a speculative decoding technique called DSpark.
The company claims one B200 GPU can generate around 6,000 tokens per second, which is twice as fast as its previous setup.
These improvements have also brought down its blended inference cost by about two-thirds to ₹13.75 ($0.15) per million tokens.
Training
The model can run on single RTX PRO 6000 GPU
The new model was trained on Sarvam's B200 cluster.
It also boasts the capability to run on a single RTX PRO 6000 workstation GPU, making it particularly useful for sensitive work.
The company said its dictation product, powered by a fine-tuned version of Sarvam 105B alongside Saaras v4, required fewer text corrections than Gemini and Assembly AI models in a test with 2,959 English dictations.