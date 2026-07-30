Sarvam launches platform to build India-centric AI models
What's the story
Bengaluru-based start-up Sarvam has launched a new platform, Epoch Builder Edition. This innovative developer and enterprise platform is specifically designed to help organizations create, fine-tune, and deploy large language models (LLMs) for Indian languages and use cases. The launch comes as part of Sarvam's mission to reduce India's reliance on foreign AI models for local applications.
Platform features
Supporting over 10 Indian languages
The Epoch Builder Edition offers developers, researchers, and enterprises access to base models, training infrastructure, datasets, and deployment tools.
The platform comes with new 7-billion and 70-billion parameter multilingual LLMs trained on two trillion tokens.
These models support over 10 Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, and Bengali.
Enhanced features
Platform includes tools for red-teaming, toxicity checks, and benchmarking
The Epoch Builder Edition also provides GPU clusters for distributed training, reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF), instruction tuning, API access, and on-premises deployment.
The platform offers curated datasets covering areas such as Indian law, governance, finance, and vernacular content.
The platform includes tools for red-teaming, toxicity checks, and benchmarking tailored to India's cultural and linguistic context.
Target market
Epoch Builder Edition will be available in private preview
Sarvam AI's new platform is aimed at banks, government departments, start-ups, and research institutions looking to develop AI applications with their own data.
The company also announced partnerships with three IITs and two state governments for pilot projects in education and public service delivery.
Epoch Builder Edition will be available in private preview from August 2026, with general availability planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.