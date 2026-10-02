Satellai debuts Petsense AI and Collar Go at CES 2026
Technology
Satellai just introduced Petsense AI at CES 2026, a free tool that turns data from its wearable devices into easy-to-understand tips about your pet's activity, sleep, and even early signs of illness.
It works with the new Satellai Collar Go, and support for cats is on the way later this year.
Satellai Collar go $80 15-day battery
Petsense AI lets you ask health questions about your pet in a chat-like way, with all data safely stored on AWS servers (so privacy is covered).
The new Collar Go is GPS-enabled, lasts up to 15 days on a single charge, and has an IP68 waterproof rating.
At $80 (with 15% off), it's way more affordable than other smart collars like Halo ($599) or Minitailz ($99 plus a subscription).