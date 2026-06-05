Satrapi dies at 56, 'Persepolis's graphic novel challenged Iranian stereotypes
Marjane Satrapi, the creative mind behind the graphic novel Persepolis, has passed away at 56.
Her book, which reached millions around the world, told her story of growing up in Tehran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and used personal moments, like her uncle's execution and her own exile, to challenge stereotypes about Iran.
Satrapi combined film work and activism
Persepolis wasn't just a memoir; it opened up honest conversations about Iranian life and pushed back against Western stereotypes.
Satrapi also co-directed the film version of Persepolis and made a movie on Marie Curie called Radioactive.
She stood with protesters during Iran's "Woman, Life, Freedom" movement in 2022 and was known for calling out injustice wherever she saw it, leaving a legacy that blends art with activism.