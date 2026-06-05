Satrapi dies at 56, 'Persepolis's graphic novel challenged Iranian stereotypes Technology Jun 05, 2026

Marjane Satrapi, the creative mind behind the graphic novel Persepolis, has passed away at 56.

Her book, which reached millions around the world, told her story of growing up in Tehran during the 1979 Islamic Revolution and used personal moments, like her uncle's execution and her own exile, to challenge stereotypes about Iran.