Satya Nadella says tech companies should prioritize preventing AI harm
Technology
With all the talk about AI possibly threatening humanity, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has weighed in.
He made it clear that the top priority for tech companies should be making sure AI doesn't harm people.
"That's our job as an industry, and we are focused on it," Nadella shared.
Satya Nadella urges AI safety rules
Nadella also called for strong rules and standards to guide how AI is developed and used.
He believes trust in these technologies comes from making sure they're safe and actually help users, not hurt them.