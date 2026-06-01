Saudi Arabia deploys KACST's Roya AI to manage Hajj crowds
Technology
Saudi Arabia is stepping up its game for the annual Hajj pilgrimage by rolling out advanced AI tools.
The system, called Roya, was recently highlighted in a viral video and is designed to help manage the massive crowds in Mecca.
Developed by KACST with the Ministry of Interior, Roya uses real-time data to keep everything running smoothly.
Robots and AI monitor Hajj crowds
Roya relies on nearly 2,000 satellite images and aerial photos to track crowd density and traffic flow as it happens.
Plus, multilingual robots have been introduced at holy sites: they guide pilgrims, answer questions, and even translate instantly.
Other AI systems like Baseer and Sawaher use live video feeds and analytics to spot congestion early, making sure everyone stays safe during Hajj.