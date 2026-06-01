Saudi Arabia deploys KACST's Roya AI to manage Hajj crowds Technology Jun 01, 2026

Saudi Arabia is stepping up its game for the annual Hajj pilgrimage by rolling out advanced AI tools.

The system, called Roya, was recently highlighted in a viral video and is designed to help manage the massive crowds in Mecca.

Developed by KACST with the Ministry of Interior, Roya uses real-time data to keep everything running smoothly.