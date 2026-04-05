Saudi Arabia launches Shams satellite to support NASA's Artemis Technology Apr 05, 2026

Saudi Arabia just launched a satellite, Shams, teaming up with NASA's Artemis program.

Shams hitched a ride on NASA's Space Launch System to help pave the way for humans returning to the Moon and, eventually, missions to Mars.

It's a big leap for Saudi tech and shows it's serious about working with other countries in space.