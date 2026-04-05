Saudi Arabia launches Shams satellite to support NASA's Artemis
Technology
Saudi Arabia just launched a satellite, Shams, teaming up with NASA's Artemis program.
Shams hitched a ride on NASA's Space Launch System to help pave the way for humans returning to the Moon and, eventually, missions to Mars.
It's a big leap for Saudi tech and shows it's serious about working with other countries in space.
Shams studies space radiation and magnetism
Shams will orbit between 500 and 70,000km above Earth, studying things like space radiation, solar X-rays, and Earth's magnetic field.
The data it collects could make global communication and navigation better for everyone, plus it fits right into Saudi Vision 2030's push for more high-tech innovation.