Saudi national who bugged OpenAI's conference room gets bail
What's the story
Abdulrahman Alfozan, a Saudi national, has been granted bail in the case of allegedly bugging an OpenAI executive conference room. The decision was made by a federal court judge in San Francisco. Alfozan, 35, will be released on Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond and will be fitted with an ankle monitor as part of his release conditions.
Legal proceedings
Looking forward to defending the case: Alfozan's attorney
The ruling came after Alfozan's attorney, David Rizk, filed a motion last week for his release.
Rizk expressed gratitude over the court's decision and said they are looking forward to defending the case.
This was after US District Court Magistrate Judge Alex Tse ruled in favor of the motion, noting that prosecutors had not provided new evidence to support their claims against Alfozan.
Flight risk
Prosecution opposed Alfozan's release
The San Francisco US Attorney's Office opposed Alfozan's release, citing his "considerable resources and ties to Saudi Arabia."
They argued that his request for release "blithely dismisses the seriousness" of the charge he faces and presumes without support that the government's investigation is complete.
The prosecution also highlighted Alfozan's alleged links with the Saudi government as a reason for their opposition to his bail application.
Allegations
Alfozan was arrested on October 9
Alfozan was arrested on October 9 for allegedly hiding a recording device in the AI company's conference room to secretly record discussions.
The device was discovered in a USB port of a television in the room on September 30.
Prosecutors have claimed that they found hundreds of audio files on Alfozan's personal computer, including recordings of meetings or conversations at OpenAI throughout September 2026, many possibly involving trade secrets.
Upcoming trial
Alfozan faces up to 5 years in prison
Alfozan's trial is set to begin on January 20. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted of unlawfully intercepting or attempting to intercept oral communication.
The prosecution has alleged that evidence strongly suggests Alfozan recorded many meetings without authorization from anyone at OpenAI and took photographs of a confidential term sheet between OpenAI and another corporate entity.