Will ads be banned on WhatsApp in India till 2031?

The Supreme Court of India has issued a notice to Meta proposing a five-year advertising ban on its messaging platform, WhatsApp. The move comes after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) recommended the ban. The court was hearing appeals by WhatsApp and Meta against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ruling that upheld a ₹213.14 crore penalty imposed by CCI for WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy practices.

Tribunal decision NCLAT partially upheld CCI's findings In November 2025, the NCLAT partially upheld CCI's findings that WhatsApp was abusing its dominant position. However, it overturned the decision preventing WhatsApp from sharing the user data with other Meta companies for advertising purposes. In response to these developments, WhatsApp has submitted an affidavit detailing its operations. The case is scheduled for further hearing on April 19.

Privacy concerns SC warns WhatsApp, Meta against sharing users' private data Earlier this month, the SC issued a strong warning to WhatsApp and Meta against sharing users' private data for targeted advertising. The court said it would not let them violate the privacy rights of millions of "silent consumers" in India by commercializing their personal data. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant compared such practices to "a decent way of committing theft of private information."

