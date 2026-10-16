Scammer who stole nearly $5 million in bitcoin loses funds
Technology
In a wild twist, a scammer who raked in nearly $5 million in bitcoin by running fake online job offers just lost it all to another scam.
The stolen cryptocurrency was transferred to three Ledger wallet addresses, but someone used a sneaky exploit to drain 60 bitcoins right out of them.
Ledger wallets sold by CryptoBilis tampered
Turns out, some Ledger wallets sold by CryptoBilis (a Southeast Asian reseller) were tampered with: they had hidden implants that sent recovery information over mobile networks, letting attackers access the bitcoin stored on affected devices.