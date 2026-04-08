Schneider Electric brings AI to electrical panels, Olivier Blum says
Technology
Schneider Electric is bringing artificial intelligence to electrical panels, aiming to make home energy use way more efficient (no manual input needed).
CEO Olivier Blum says this is part of a bigger trend toward electrification and smarter energy management.
The smart-home market is expected to nearly double in size by 2031, so these upgrades could be everywhere soon.
Olivier Blum emphasizes upgrading legacy systems
Speaking in New Delhi, Blum shared that the future of energy is electrification and AI, and he's excited about optimizing energy use automatically.
He also pointed out that making devices work together and updating old systems are key for the smart home revolution, especially as the company works to make energy systems more connected and intelligent in India.