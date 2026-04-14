Science Corporation prepares US human trials for neuron electronics sensor Technology Apr 14, 2026

Science Corporation, founded by Max Hodak, is getting ready for its first human trials in the US with a sensor that will eventually be part of a brain-computer interface that blends lab-grown neurons and electronics.

Partnering with Yale's Dr. Murat Gunel, they plan to test a sensor designed for patients who need major brain surgery.

The company, founded in 2021, was valued at $1.5 billion after raising $230 million in March 2026.