Science Corporation prepares US human trials for neuron electronics sensor
Science Corporation, founded by Max Hodak, is getting ready for its first human trials in the US with a sensor that will eventually be part of a brain-computer interface that blends lab-grown neurons and electronics.
Partnering with Yale's Dr. Murat Gunel, they plan to test a sensor designed for patients who need major brain surgery.
The company, founded in 2021, was valued at $1.5 billion after raising $230 million in March 2026.
On top sensor uses 520 electrodes
Unlike Neuralink's implants that go inside the brain, Science Corp's device sits on top and uses 520 electrodes to record brain activity.
Dr. Gunel believes this tech could help treat neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease down the line.
While the team has big ambitions, like helping people connect their brains to computers, they'll need to clear some tough tech and regulatory hurdles before actual trials begin (possibly by 2027).