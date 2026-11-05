Science Gallery Bengaluru's quantum program features 'Mr. Tomkins meets Schrodinger'
Technology
Science Gallery Bengaluru's latest QUANTUM program has 34 exhibits.
One standout is "Mr. Tomkins meets Schrodinger" by The Hashtag# Collective, which depicts, somewhat literally, Erwin Schrodinger's famous 1935 thought experiment called Schrodinger's cat.
Exhibit demonstrates quantum superposition visually
This exhibit shows Mr. Tomkins both still and moving at the same time, demonstrating superposition, where things can exist in multiple states at once.
By blending art and science, it invites visitors to see tricky quantum ideas.