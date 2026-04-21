Scientists' 2024 fake 'bixonimania' fooled smart AI ChatGPT and Gemini
Technology
Turns out, even smart AI like ChatGPT and Gemini can fall for made-up stuff.
In 2024, scientists invented "bixonimania," a fake eye condition said to affect the eyes after computer use, and the AIs believed it was real.
This slip-up shows how easily misinformation can spread online if no one double-checks.
Cambridge event attendees misjudged truth
The bixonimania story isn't just about AI; it's also about us.
At a Cambridge event, people struggled to spot who was telling the truth, and presentation cues affected their judgments.
It's a reminder that both humans and AI need better tools (and maybe a little more skepticism) to tell what's real from what's not in today's digital world.