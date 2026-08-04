Scientists build AI that maps which brain regions age fastest
Technology
Scientists just built an AI that can track which parts of your brain age faster than others.
Turns out, spots like the frontal and temporal lobes, key for memory and decision-making, tend to age quicker.
This tech could help us understand not just normal aging, but also what happens in diseases like Alzheimer's disease.
Model spots faster hippocampus, amygdala aging
The team trained their AI on 14,748 magnetic resonance imaging scans from people ages 19 to 100.
When they tested it on new scans, the model spotted faster aging in areas linked to Alzheimer's disease, like the hippocampus and amygdala.
They also found that older-looking brains often meant worse scores on thinking tests, especially for those with memory issues, making this a big step toward tracking brain health as we age.