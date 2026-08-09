Rare particles called glueballs actually exist: What are they?

Protons and neutrons are the building blocks of atoms, which in turn make up all matter in the universe.

For 50 years, scientists have theorized that gluons could form glueballs because they attract each other while carrying the strong force.

However, concrete evidence to support this hypothesis was missing until now.

The Chinese-led team's research finally provided definitive evidence of glueballs using the Beijing Electron Positron Collider II.