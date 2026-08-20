Scientists create quantum entanglement directly from sunlight

The researchers used a large Fresnel lens to collect sunlight and focused it into an optical fiber.

This fiber was then directed toward a specially designed crystal, where the light created pairs of photons.

These photons became quantum entangled, meaning their properties remained linked in a quantum state.

The team confirmed the entanglement by conducting tests that showed the resulting quantum state was 94% similar to an ideal entangled state and violated Bell's inequality, a test for genuine quantum correlations.