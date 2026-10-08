Scientists develop gene therapy restoring light sensitivity in retinitis pigmentosa
Technology
Scientists have developed a gene therapy that helps people with retinitis pigmentosa, a genetic disorder, regain some vision.
The treatment uses a light-sensitive protein and special goggles to help the eyes respond to light again, and has been tested on 10 participants since 2021.
Study participants gained light perception
Six out of 10 people in the study could sense more light after the therapy, especially those who practiced longer with the goggles.
Only one person had a severe eye-related side effect, but this was resolved within minutes.
The cool part? This method could work for many types of genetic blindness, and researchers are aiming for even better results in the next five to 10 years.