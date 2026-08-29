Scientists develop nanoparticles to improve glioblastoma detection and treatment

Developed by teams from the University of Technology Sydney, Harvard, and Henan University, these ultra-thin nanoparticles do double duty.

During surgery, they attach to cancer cells and light them up so surgeons can spot even tiny clusters.

After surgery, the same particles are activated by near-infrared light to heat up and activate platinum atoms on the sheet, which convert the tumor's own hydrogen peroxide into pure oxygen.

In mouse studies, this approach helped mice live much longer than with surgery alone, though more research is needed before it's ready for humans.