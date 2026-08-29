Scientists develop nanoparticles to improve glioblastoma detection and treatment
Scientists have created a new type of nanoparticle that could make a real difference for people with glioblastoma, one of the toughest and deadliest brain cancers out there.
This cancer is hard to treat because it spreads into healthy brain tissue and blocks most treatments from reaching it, leaving patients with very few options.
Nanoparticles oxygenate tumors, extend mice survival
Developed by teams from the University of Technology Sydney, Harvard, and Henan University, these ultra-thin nanoparticles do double duty.
During surgery, they attach to cancer cells and light them up so surgeons can spot even tiny clusters.
After surgery, the same particles are activated by near-infrared light to heat up and activate platinum atoms on the sheet, which convert the tumor's own hydrogen peroxide into pure oxygen.
In mouse studies, this approach helped mice live much longer than with surgery alone, though more research is needed before it's ready for humans.