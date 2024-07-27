In short Simplifying... In short Scientists are developing 'living' materials by combining fungi cells and wood, which can self-repair and potentially replace plastic and metal in industries like aerospace.

Another team is creating a natural, fungi-based 'live' biofilm to protect various surfaces, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic chemicals.

Another team is creating a natural, fungi-based 'live' biofilm to protect various surfaces, offering an eco-friendly alternative to synthetic chemicals.

These innovative materials, expected to be usable within a decade, could revolutionize sustainable construction and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

'Living' and self-repairing building materials could soon become reality

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:48 pm Jul 27, 202412:48 pm

What's the story Scientists are utilizing biological matter to make new unique materials which can repair themselves. These substances incorporate microorganisms like fungi and bacteria. The project to develop these goods, dubbed AM-IMATE, is spearheaded by Dr. Kunal Masania, an associate professor at the Delft University of Technology, Netherlands. It received a grant from EU in January 2023. These "living materials" could find application in aerospace, construction, and transportation sectors.

Material development

Creating living materials with fungi and wood

The material Masania's team is developing combines living fungi cells and wood. It consists of a hydrogel and mycelium, the root-like structure of a fungus. Fungal cells have the unique ability to connect, forming a vast sensing network within the material. To create these living materials, Masania developed a specialized 3D printing method and ink. This innovative approach aims to integrate biological organisms into new materials, for use in industry and engineering.

Future prospects

Potential applications of living materials in aerospace

These biological materials could significantly enhance the performance and durability of critical structures used in aerospace and transportation. They have the potential to replace plastic and metal in aircraft interiors, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and providing better end-of-life solutions. "Our living materials could form the basis of new habitats because you could use the local materials and bind them together using the fungi," Masania explained.

Sustainable solutions

Bio-based materials for sustainable construction

Dr. Anna Sandak from the University of Primorska in Slovenia is also utilizing bio-based materials for sustainable construction. Her team at InnoRenew Centre of Excellence is developing a "live" biofilm that can protect various built surfaces, including concrete, plastic, and metal. "Instead of using synthetic chemicals, biocides and mineral oils that are not always environmentally friendly, we are focusing on developing natural solutions," Sandak stated. Sandak's team primarily works with fungi to create effective and visually appealing biocoatings.

Future applications

Biocoating application and future expectations

The biocoating developed by Sandak's team can be applied to a wide range of surfaces through spraying, brushing, or rolling. Sandak believes that their solution will be usable within the next decade. Both Masania and Sandak aim to create real-life applications from their research. "We want to make our world a better place," said Sandak, while Masania added, "As our understanding of these materials develops, more and more applications will follow."